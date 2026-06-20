Erbil launches Summer Exhibition featuring 125 firms

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Region's annual Summer Exhibition opened in Erbil on Saturday with the participation of 125 local and Arab companies.

Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw told Shafaq News that the event will run for 10 days. The exhibition features summer-related goods, stored and prepared food products, locally manufactured items, and handicrafts, with all displayed products available for direct sale to the public.

He noted that the Kurdistan Regional Government places significant importance on such exhibitions and festivals due to their role in expanding commercial activity and stimulating the tourism sector across the region.