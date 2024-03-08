Early Nowruz celebrations in KRI ahead of Ramadan

Shafaq News / A significant number of Kurdish families in the Kurdistan Region (KRI) celebrated Nowruz today, two weeks before its official date, as it coincides with the holy month of Ramadan.

Dozens of families gathered in parks and public places wearing festive clothes, celebrating Nowruz about two weeks before its date.

Many of them confirmed that they decided to celebrate Nowruz today and in the following days until the beginning of Ramadan, which is scheduled to start early next week.

They added that they decided to anticipate the celebration of Nowruz from now on and will not celebrate on the designated date, in compliance with the Islamic world's observance of Ramadan, which coincides with Nowruz.

The Ministry of Education in KRI announced last Tuesday, February 27th, the suspension of classes for two weeks on the occasion of Nowruz, which falls on March 21st of each year.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, "the suspension of classes will be from March 11th to March 24th."

Nowruz is considered the first day of the Kurdish new solar year, occurring on the ninth day of March according to the Greek calendar or March 21st in the Western calendar. It is the day when day and night are equal in length.

The Kurdish people have celebrated this day for thousands of years, considering it a national and patriotic holiday.