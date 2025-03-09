EXCLUSIVE: KDP, PUK on brink of Regional Government deal

Shafaq News/ The agreement between the two main parties in the Kurdistan Region—the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK)—on forming the new government is "almost complete," the PUK revealed on Sunday.

PUK member Rezan Shex Dler told Shafaq News that her party and the KDP are “very close” to reaching a final agreement on forming the Kurdistan Regional Government," noting that "the understandings between the two sides include the distribution of ministerial positions."

"Only the final meeting with KDP leader Masoud Barzani remains to finalize the details and ensure the agreement is implemented," she added.

Last week, the Kurdistan Socialist Democratic Party (KSDP) affirmed that the PUK and KDP are nearing an agreement to form the new government.

Following the Kurdistan Region's parliamentary elections in October 2024, Kurdish political forces have failed to reach an agreement on forming a government despite multiple meetings. Nearly five months after the elections, the Region remains in political deadlock, with the current government operating in a caretaker capacity since its mandate ended in 2022.

The delay in forming the new government is largely due to political disagreements between the two main parties, particularly over the distribution of leadership positions and the need for a unified approach to tackling economic and political challenges.