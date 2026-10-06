Shafaq News- Duhok

Mine and explosives clearance teams continued work Tuesday at the Balanda A minefield in Amedi district, northern Duhok province, removing a V69 mine from the site, Riker Besfki, a media official for the General Directorate of Mine Affairs, told Shafaq News.

The minefield covers 100,095 square meters, of which 15,647 square meters, or about 15%, have been cleared so far, Besfki said.

So far, the teams have located and removed 26 mines and other explosive items from the field, including five V69 mines, 16 Ts50 mines, two VS50 mines, one Vr40 mine and one POMZ mine, as well as one piece of unexploded ordnance (UXO).

Clearance operations will continue as teams work to clear the remaining areas and eliminate the hazards posed by mines and other explosive remnants, Besfki added.

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