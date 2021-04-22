Report

Duhok's administration to assess damages caused by PKK to border villages

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-22T09:53:54+0000
Duhok's administration to assess damages caused by PKK to border villages

Shafaq News/ The local government in Duhok will conduct an assessment of the damages inflicted by hundreds of border villages from the Military activities of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

Duhok's governor, Ali Tatar, said in a press conference held today, Thursday, "unfortunately, due to the illegal presence of the PKK fighters and bringing the battle into the territory of the Kurdistan Region, we are facing problems implementing service projects in hundreds of villages in Akre, Zakho, Amadiyah, and Shikhan."

"We will survey the damages inflicted by the civilian population from the Military operations of PKK, and we will compensate if we have needed."

