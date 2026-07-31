Drones hit Iranian Kurdish opposition bases in Erbil, Nineveh

Shafaq News- Erbil/ Nineveh

Three drones targeted facilities belonging to the Khabat Organization of Iranian Kurdistan, an Iranian Kurdish opposition party with bases in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, at dawn on Friday, the group said.

Two hit the organization’s headquarters in the Topzawa area along the Erbil-Makhmour Road, while the third exploded at its Bashik base in northern Iraq’s Nineveh province.

Friday, July 31 a drone strike targeted the base of the Khabat Organization of Iranian Kurdistan @SazmaniXebat. https://t.co/SHpMvNuyjI — Khabat Organization (@SazmaniXebat) July 31, 2026

A local source told Shafaq News the strike on the Erbil headquarters was carried out by a suicide drone.

Footage from the scene showed flames and thick smoke rising above the compounds. Witnesses said guards fired light weapons in an unsuccessful attempt to intercept one of the aircraft, while residents in the nearby Khabat sub-district heard a powerful blast.

A third attack. This time on the Bashik base of the Khabat Organization of Iranian Kurdistan @SazmaniXebat. https://t.co/Yy7K2HHYUt — Khabat Organization (@SazmaniXebat) July 31, 2026

No casualties have been reported, but the attacks caused material damage to the headquarters and several nearby buildings.

Read more: Two weeks of attacks on Iraqi Kurdistan, Iran claims US damage