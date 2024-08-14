Displaced persons return home from Kurdistan camps

Shafaq News/ A new group of Iraqis displaced by the Islamic State (ISIS) extremist group have returned to their homes in Nineveh and al-Anbar from camps in the Kurdistan Region, the Iraqi government said on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Migration and Displaced Persons said the families had been living in Khazer, Hasan Sham, U2, and Harsham camps in Erbil, the capital city of the Kurdistan Region. The return was facilitated by various government agencies, the ministry added.

Iraq is working to close displacement camps across the country and encourage the return of displaced people to their original hometowns. However, 1.1 million Iraqis remained internally displaced, including almost 160,000 residing in 23 camps across the Kurdistan Region.

The government has pledged financial aid and other support to help families re-establish themselves, according to the statement.