Deputy PM Talabani: administrative reforms provide facilities to the investors 

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-04-29T13:05:35+0000
Deputy PM Talabani: administrative reforms provide facilities to the investors 

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Deputy Prime Minister, Qubad Talabani, on Friday said that the administrative reforms the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) introduced to the system have provided huge facilities to the investors in the region.

Speaking before an economic forum in Erbil earlier today, Talabani said that registering a company can be completed in less than a day after eliminating the red-tape hurdles.

"We have proceeded with reforms to the banking sector. We already have many electronic banks in service," he continued, "we aim to develop this sector since it is vital for transparency and rapid financial transfers."

"We are working to make the economy of the region more diverse," he concluded.

