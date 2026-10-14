Shafaq News- Oslo/ Erbil

Norwegian oil and gas company DNO increased its oil sales in Iraq's Kurdistan Region (KRI) by 94% in the third quarter of 2026 compared with a year earlier, according to an operating update released Wednesday.

DNO's crude oil sales from the KRI averaged 28,058 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), up from 14,449 boepd in the third quarter of 2025. Sales fell to zero in the second quarter of 2026 following an operational shutdown caused by the US-Iran war.

The company also recorded higher realized oil prices, which averaged $38.5 per barrel in the third quarter, up from $31.2 a year earlier. Production at DNO-operated Tawke and Peshkabir oil fields reached 73,219 barrels per day (bpd), compared with 46,572 bpd in the same period last year.

DNO suspended production and drilling at both fields in late February as a precaution amid US-Israeli strikes on Iran. Production resumed at Tawke in late June and at Peshkabir (Fishkhabur) in mid-July as the company worked to restore output to pre-escalation levels.