DNO resumes Kurdistan drilling after halt over US-Israel-Iran war

Shafaq News- Erbil

Norwegian oil company DNO restarted limited operations at its Tawke and Peshkabir oil fields in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq on April 9, following a six-week halt it imposed after US-Israeli air strikes against Iran on February 28.

The company had opened the quarter with strong production at its operated Tawke license and brought two newly drilled wells onstream before suspending all production and drilling as a precautionary measure when the strikes were launched, according to its first-quarter 2026 results published Thursday.

Resumed operations include workovers of existing wells and the relaunch of a previously announced eight-well drilling campaign. DNO said the stepped-up program is intended to prepare both the Tawke and Peshkabir fields for higher production rates once security and market conditions allow.