Covid-19: more than 900 cases in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region registered, on Thursday, 974 new cases, 28 fatalities, and more than 350 recoveries of Covid-19.
And 5378 tests were performed today.
The cases were distributed as follows:
|
|
Infected cases
|
Recoveries
|
Fatalities
|
Erbil
|
322
|
136
|
10
|
Al-Sulaymaniyah
|
183
|
23
|
6
|
Duhok
|
320
|
146
|
9
|
Garmyan
|
31
|
38
|
0
|
Halabja
|
25
|
20
|
3
|
Raparin
|
93
|
13
|
0
|
Total
|
974
|
367
|
28
|
Infected cases
|
59251
|
Total recoveries
|
36275
|
Total fatalities
|
20888
|
Inpatients
|
2088