Covid-19: more than 900 cases in Kurdistan today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-10-15T11:42:18+0000
Covid-19: more than 900 cases in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region registered, on Thursday, 974 new cases, 28  fatalities, and more than 350 recoveries of Covid-19.

And 5378 tests were performed today.

The cases were distributed as follows:

 

 

Infected cases

Recoveries

Fatalities

Erbil

322

136

10

Al-Sulaymaniyah

183

23

6

Duhok

320

146

9

Garmyan

31

38

0

Halabja

25

20

3

Raparin

93

13

0

Total

974

367

28

 

Infected cases

59251

Total recoveries

36275

Total fatalities

20888

Inpatients

2088

