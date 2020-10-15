Covid-19: more than 900 cases in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region registered, on Thursday, 974 new cases, 28 fatalities, and more than 350 recoveries of Covid-19.

And 5378 tests were performed today.

The cases were distributed as follows:

Infected cases Recoveries Fatalities Erbil 322 136 10 Al-Sulaymaniyah 183 23 6 Duhok 320 146 9 Garmyan 31 38 0 Halabja 25 20 3 Raparin 93 13 0 Total 974 367 28