Covid-19: more than 650 cases in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region registered, on Thursday, 684 new cases, 21 fatalities, and 467 recoveries of Covid-19.

And 5224 tests were performed today.

The cases were distributed as follows:

Infected cases Recoveries Fatalities Erbil 229 186 2 Al-Sulaymaniyah 60 99 10 Duhok 337 0 8 Garmyan 30 33 1 Halabja 28 35 0 Total 684 383 21