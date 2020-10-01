Covid-19: more than 650 cases in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region registered, on Thursday, 684 new cases, 21 fatalities, and 467 recoveries of Covid-19.
And 5224 tests were performed today.
The cases were distributed as follows:
|
|
Infected cases
|
Recoveries
|
Fatalities
|
Erbil
|
229
|
186
|
2
|
Al-Sulaymaniyah
|
60
|
99
|
10
|
Duhok
|
337
|
0
|
8
|
Garmyan
|
30
|
33
|
1
|
Halabja
|
28
|
35
|
0
|
Total
|
684
|
383
|
21
|
Total infected cases
|
48494
|
Total recoveries
|
30888
|
Inpatients
|
15836
|
Total fatalities
|
1770