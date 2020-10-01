Iraq News

Covid-19: more than 650 cases in Kurdistan today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-10-01T12:47:37+0000
Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region registered, on Thursday, 684 new cases, 21  fatalities, and 467 recoveries of Covid-19.

And 5224 tests were performed today.

The cases were distributed as follows:

 

Infected cases

Recoveries

Fatalities

Erbil

229

186

2

Al-Sulaymaniyah

60

99

10

Duhok

337

0

8

Garmyan

30

33

1

Halabja

28

35

0

Total

684

383

21

 

Total infected cases

48494

Total recoveries

30888

Inpatients

15836

Total fatalities

1770

