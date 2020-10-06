Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

COVID-19: 30 fatalities and 793 new cases in Kurdistan today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-10-06T11:47:37+0000
COVID-19: 30 fatalities and 793 new cases in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region announced registering today 30 fatalities, 793 new cases and 368 recoveries today.

 

A statement of the ministry said that during the past 24 hours, it conducted 5443 examinations, 793 of which were positive. The confirmed cases were distributed among the governorates as follows:

 

Erbil 297

 

Al-Sulaymaniyah 111

 

Duhok 330

 

Halabja 27

 

The ministry said that 368 patients were recovered, distributed as follows:

 

Erbil 104

 

Al-Sulaymaniyah 17

 

 Garmyan 33

 

Duhok 180

 

Halabja 34

 

 

The mortalities were registered in:

 

Erbil 4

 

Al-Sulaymaniyah 12

 

Garmyan 1

 

Raperin 6

 

Duhok 7

 

 

The statement added that the total recovery cases since the outbreak of the virus has amounted to 32746 while the total number of confirmed cases has reached 51870. The death toll has reached 1877.


related

COVID-19: 735 new cases and 22 fatalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-09-28 11:59:21
COVID-19: 735 new cases and 22 fatalities in Kurdistan today

Covid-19: more than 600 cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-09-29 12:23:18
Covid-19: more than 600 cases in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: 673 new cases and 24 fatalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-09-30 10:17:22
COVID-19: 673 new cases and 24 fatalities in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: 29 fatalities and 680 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-09-17 10:44:56
COVID-19: 29 fatalities and 680 new cases in Kurdistan today

Covid-19: more than 650 cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-10-01 12:47:37
Covid-19: more than 650 cases in Kurdistan today

Covid-19: more than 800 cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-10-05 12:56:21
Covid-19: more than 800 cases in Kurdistan today

Covid-19: 569 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-08-13 12:45:23
Covid-19: 569 new cases in Kurdistan today

Physician passes away of COVID-19 in Kurdistan

Date: 2020-10-05 16:28:01
Physician passes away of COVID-19 in Kurdistan