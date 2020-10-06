COVID-19: 30 fatalities and 793 new cases in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region announced registering today 30 fatalities, 793 new cases and 368 recoveries today.

A statement of the ministry said that during the past 24 hours, it conducted 5443 examinations, 793 of which were positive. The confirmed cases were distributed among the governorates as follows:

Erbil 297

Al-Sulaymaniyah 111

Duhok 330

Halabja 27

The ministry said that 368 patients were recovered, distributed as follows:

Erbil 104

Al-Sulaymaniyah 17

Garmyan 33

Duhok 180

Halabja 34

The mortalities were registered in:

Erbil 4

Al-Sulaymaniyah 12

Garmyan 1

Raperin 6

Duhok 7

The statement added that the total recovery cases since the outbreak of the virus has amounted to 32746 while the total number of confirmed cases has reached 51870. The death toll has reached 1877.