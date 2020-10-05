Covid-19: more than 800 cases in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region registered, on Monday, 829 new cases, 21 fatalities, and more than 350 recoveries of Covid-19.

And 5223 tests were performed today.

The cases were distributed as follows:

Infected cases Recoveries Fatalities Erbil 337 118 7 Al-Sulaymaniyah 84 27 8 Duhok 352 182 6 Garmyan 29 24 0 Halabja 27 31 0 Total 829 382 21