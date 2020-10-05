Iraq News

Covid-19: more than 800 cases in Kurdistan today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-10-05T12:56:21+0000
Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region registered, on Monday, 829 new cases, 21  fatalities, and more than 350 recoveries of Covid-19.

And 5223 tests were performed today.

The cases were distributed as follows:

 

 

Infected cases

Recoveries

Fatalities

Erbil

337

118

7

Al-Sulaymaniyah

84

27

8

Duhok

352

182

6

Garmyan

29

24

0

Halabja

27

31

0

Total

829

382

21

 

Infected cases

51077

Total recoveries

32378

Total fatalities

1847

