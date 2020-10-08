Covid-19: more than 800 cases in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region registered, on Monday, 829 new cases, 21 fatalities, and more than 350 recoveries of Covid-19.
And 5223 tests were performed today.
The cases were distributed as follows:
|
|
Infected cases
|
Recoveries
|
Fatalities
|
Erbil
|
337
|
118
|
7
|
Al-Sulaymaniyah
|
84
|
27
|
8
|
Duhok
|
352
|
182
|
6
|
Garmyan
|
29
|
24
|
0
|
Halabja
|
27
|
31
|
0
|
Total
|
829
|
382
|
21
|
Infected cases
|
51077
|
Total recoveries
|
32378
|
Total fatalities
|
1847