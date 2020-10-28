Covid-19: more than 1200 cases in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan registered, on Wednesday 1297 new cases to take its total to 73049, the health ministry said.

It reported 27 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 2388.

It also reported 664 recoveries to take its total to 41573.

Erbil leads Kurdistan in the daily average number of new infections (596). And Duhok lead it in the daily number of recoveries (461) reported, while Al-Sulaymaniyah leads the fatality toll with 8 deaths.

The least number of infections were recorded also in Raparin (19 cases)