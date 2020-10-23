Covid-19: more than 1000 cases in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region registered, on Friday, 1053 new cases, 20 fatalities, and 400 recoveries of Covid-19.

6251 tests were performed today.

The cases were distributed as follows:

Infected cases Recoveries Fatalities Erbil 461 124 4 Al-Sulaymaniyah 83 12 5 Duhok 425 207 6 Garmyan 33 36 1 Halabja 19 21 3 Raparin 32 0 1 Total 1053 400 20