Covid-19: more than 1000 cases in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region registered, on Friday, 1053 new cases, 20 fatalities, and 400 recoveries of Covid-19.
6251 tests were performed today.
The cases were distributed as follows:
|
|
Infected cases
|
Recoveries
|
Fatalities
|
Erbil
|
461
|
124
|
4
|
Al-Sulaymaniyah
|
83
|
12
|
5
|
Duhok
|
425
|
207
|
6
|
Garmyan
|
33
|
36
|
1
|
Halabja
|
19
|
21
|
3
|
Raparin
|
32
|
0
|
1
|
Total
|
1053
|
400
|
20
|
Infected cases
|
67184
|
Total recoveries
|
39207
|
Total fatalities
|
2263