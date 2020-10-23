Iraq News

Covid-19: more than 1000 cases in Kurdistan today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-10-23T13:19:51+0000
Covid-19: more than 1000 cases in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region registered, on Friday, 1053 new cases, 20  fatalities, and 400 recoveries of Covid-19.

6251 tests were performed today.

The cases were distributed as follows:

 

 

Infected cases

Recoveries

Fatalities

Erbil

461

124

4

Al-Sulaymaniyah

83

12

5

Duhok

425

207

6

Garmyan

33

36

1

Halabja

19

21

3

Raparin

32

0

1

Total

1053

400

20

 

Infected cases

67184

Total recoveries

39207

Total fatalities

2263

