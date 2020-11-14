Report

Covid-19: About 500 cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-11-14T12:27:31+0000
Shafaq News/ Kurdistan registered, on Saturday 537 new cases to take its total to 89029, the health ministry said.

It reported 27 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 2815.

It also reported 398 recoveries to take its total to 54856.

Erbil leads Kurdistan in the daily average number of new infections (161) and Duhok leads it in recoveries (241) and in fatalities (9).

Halabja and Garmyan registered no fatalities for today.

The least number of infections were recorded also in Raparin (6 cases).


