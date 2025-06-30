Constitutional resolve: Barzani, French Ambassador tackle Baghdad-Erbil rift

Shafaq News - Erbil

On Monday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with French Ambassador to Iraq Patrick Durel to discuss Iraqi-Kurdish relations , French investment opportunities, and broader regional developments.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency, the two sides reviewed bilateral ties between France, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region, exploring investment and trade prospects for French companies in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

Both Barzani and Durel emphasized the importance of resolving disputes between the Federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) through dialogue based on the Iraqi constitution.

The meeting also touched on recent developments in the Middle East, with both parties underscoring the “need to preserve regional stability and keep Iraq out of ongoing regional crises and tensions.”