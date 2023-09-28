Christian, KDP leader call for promoting inter-community tolerance, coexistence

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani on Thursday called for deepening the principles of coexistence and tolerance among the different communities of the Kurdistan region.

Barzani's remarks came during a meeting with the leader of a Christian movement at the Saladin resort near Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region, earlier today, Thursday.

A readout issued by his headquarters said that the president of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) received a high-level delegation from the Assyrian Democratic Movement, led by its Secretary-General Ya'qub Korkis.

The two leaders expressed their deep condolences to the families of the victims of the tragic fire in the Hamdaniya district, which claimed nearly a hundred of citizens' lives.

The meeting, the readout said, explored the political conditions in Iraq and the Kurdistan region and touched on ways to enhance the values of coexistence and stability and the ties between the two parties.

Barzani congratulated Ya'qub Korkis on his re-election as secretary-general of the movement, pledging to spare no effort to strengthen inter-community ties and collaboration.