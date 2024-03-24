Christians celebrate Palm Sunday in Qush

Shafaq News/ Believers in the predominantly Christian town of Qush celebrated Palm Sunday with a procession, traditional dances, and folk songs.

Hundreds of Christians from Qush and neighboring areas participated in the festivities, which began at the Mar Qorkis Church square and wound through the streets of Qush.

Rivan Hakim, a local activist, told Shafaq News Agency that "the procession was a beautiful sight, with people carrying palm fronds and singing hymns." He also noted that many Christians from the diaspora, including the United States, Europe, and Australia, participated in the celebration.

Palm Sunday, also known as Passion Sunday, is the seventh and final Sunday of Lent, the period of fasting and reflection leading up to Easter. It commemorates Jesus' triumphant entry into Jerusalem, when he was greeted by crowds waving palm fronds and olive branches.