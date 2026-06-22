Chaldean Patriarch champions social harmony on pastoral tour

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

The Chaldean Catholic Patriarch of Iraq and the World, Cardinal Mar Paul III Nona, hailed Iraq’s diverse social fabric during his first pastoral visit to Al-Sulaymaniyah on Monday, where religious leaders, officials, and residents gathered for discussions on coexistence and interfaith harmony.

Among those welcoming Nona was Bafel Talabani, head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK). Their talks centered on strengthening social harmony and deepening ties among the country's religious and ethnic groups.

The visit also provided an opportunity for church leaders and residents to engage directly, with many participants stressing the importance of maintaining dialogue and strengthening relations between the church and the broader society.

Attendees pointed to the Chaldean Church's longstanding role in promoting peace and mutual understanding, viewing Nona's visit as part of ongoing efforts to remain closely connected with parishioners and locals across the country.

Alongside the welcoming ceremonies, the patriarch met with members of the congregation as well as civil figures. Organizers presented development projects planned for St. Joseph Chaldean Church and its facilities, with support from local and international partners.

Al-Sulaymaniyah was the latest stop on Nona's tour of several Iraqi provinces. The patriarch visited Mosul on Sunday before traveling to Kirkuk today.

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