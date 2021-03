Shafaq News/ The New Generation Movement bloc in the Kurdistan Parliament reportedly withdrew from the parliament's session today, Wednesday, in an act of protest against not discussing the financial and economic conditions of the Region.

A source stated to Shafaq News Agency that the head of the movement, Kazim Faruq, threw his shoe at the presidium.

The source added, "the presidium will take measures against the head of the bloc in accordance with the parliament’s internal system."