Ceyhan, an essential port for Kurdistan's oil

Date: 2022-11-10T14:49:21+0000

Shafaq News/ Official data showed that Iraqi Kurdistan produces about 450 thousand bpd of crude oil. Speaking at the IBBC annual Autumn conference, held in Dubai's UAE, the Kurdistan Regional Government Cabinet Secretary, Amanj Raheem, said that 452 bpd out of 450 bpd flows through the Turkish port of Ceyhan. The Kirkuk–Ceyhan Oil Pipeline is Iraq's most extensive crude oil export line. It carries crude oil from the Kurdistan Region for export from Turkey's port of Ceyhan. Raheem pointed out that KRG regularly pays its financial dues to the oil companies operating in Kurdistan. Concerning the agreement with the Federal Government on the oil file, the Kurdish official explained that Baghdad's new ministerial program stipulated to "end the pressures on Kurdistan in this file," which is an "essential law for revenue mobilization for both sides." "We are optimistic about solving this issue in the next six months," he added. Negotiations are underway between Baghdad and Erbil to resolve the differences, including oil, the fiscal budget, and the Peshmerga deployment in the disputed areas. During the Government of former Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi (2018-2020), both sides concluded an agreement that requires Baghdad to pay all the salaries of the Kurdistan Region for the first time since 2014. In return, Erbil would deliver the revenue of 250,000 barrels of oil out of nearly 500,000 barrels that Kurdistan exports independently. Baghdad said Erbil did not adhere to this agreement almost wholly, while the Kurdish Government confirmed that it fulfilled its promises. Now, with a new round of talks, many future scenarios are posed for the relationship. But hope was raised by forming a new federal government head by Muhammad Shia'a Al-Sudani.

