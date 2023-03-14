Cambridge publishes academic research on forced displacement, genocide against Fayli Kurds

Shafaq News/ Renowned academic Kamal Aziz Qaitouli on Tuesday announced that he has published a study on the forced displacement and Anfal campaign against Iraqi Kurds in a leading international academic journal.

The study, titled "Operations of Forced Displacement and the First Anfal Campaign Against the Fayli Kurds in Iraq," was published in the Middle East Review of International Affairs and is now available online via Cambridge University Press (https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/review-of-middle-east-studies/article/abs/deportations-and-first-anfal-of-faily-kurds-in-iraq/BE982AB97B45550EE013DD05E64FDB74).

According to Qaitouli, this is the first time that such a crucial issue has been published in an international academic journal and documented in an academic and scientific manner.

The study provides a valuable resource for researchers, legal professionals, and policymakers worldwide, enabling them to gain a deeper understanding of this dark period in Iraqi history.

The Anfal campaign was a brutal genocide and forced displacement of Iraqi Kurds carried out by the Baathist regime of Saddam Hussein in the late 1980s. The campaign resulted in the death of over 180,000 Kurdish people and the forced displacement of over a million others.

Qaitouli's research is a comprehensive and detailed analysis of the Anfal campaign's impact on Fayli Kurds, a subgroup of Iraqi Kurds that were particularly targeted during the campaign. The study includes a critical examination of the events leading up to the campaign and its aftermath, drawing on a range of primary and secondary sources.

In his statement to Shafaq News Agency, Qaitouli expressed his hope that this study would serve as a valuable reference for scholars and policymakers worldwide, ensuring that the atrocities committed against the Kurdish people are not forgotten.