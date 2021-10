Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Minister of Electricity, Kamal Muhammad Salih, hosted on Tuesday representatives from the Emirati "Dana Gas" company in the Region's capital city, Erbil.

The Executive Director of Dana gas expressed his company's willingness to invest in power production projects in Kurdistan, particularly projects relying on solar energy.

The meeting, according to the statement, thoroughly discussed raising the gas production from Kurdistan fields in 2023.