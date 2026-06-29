Brazil fans celebrate in Erbil after Martinelli winner

Shafaq News- Erbil

Brazil fans filled Iskan Street in central Erbil on Monday night after Gabriel Martinelli’s stoppage-time goal gave the five-time champions a 2-1 win over Japan and sent them into the World Cup Round of 16.

The gathering turned one of the Kurdistan Region capital’s busiest streets into a World Cup celebration, with dozens of Brazil supporters watching the Round of 32 match together before the late winner triggered cheers across the crowd.

Brazil had trailed Japan in Houston before Casemiro equalized in the second half. Martinelli then scored in the final moments to complete the comeback and spare Carlo Ancelotti’s side from extra time.

The result sent Brazil through to the Round of 16, where they will face either Ivory Coast or Norway.

In Erbil, the dramatic finish gave local Brazil supporters the ending they had waited for. “We never doubted Brazil’s ability to decide the match,” Alan Ahmed, 28, told Shafaq News. “The atmosphere here on Iskan Street is no different from the atmosphere in Brazilian stadiums. The joy is indescribable.”

Another supporter, Sarhad Mohammed, explained that the gatherings have become a social outlet for young people in Erbil during the World Cup. “We come together here to support our favorite team and spend a good time.”