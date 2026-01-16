Below zero temperatures grip Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News– Erbil

The Kurdistan Region of Iraq experienced a severe cold wave on Friday, with temperatures falling below freezing in most areas, particularly in mountainous and border regions.

According to the latest records, last night ranked among the coldest this winter. Haj Omaran recorded the lowest at minus 10°C, while most mountainous areas saw between minus 4°C and minus 9°C, and provincial centers including Al-Sulaymaniyah, Halabja, Duhok, and Erbil also experienced temperature around zero decree.

Since last month, the Region has been experiencing winter conditions marked by repeated cold waves, snowfalls, and sub-zero temperatures. Snow accumulation disrupted transport and affected daily life in rural districts.

Winter tourism in the Region forms part of a broader surge in visitor numbers, with official data showing more than 8 million tourists in 2024, up from fewer than 700,000 a decade earlier, and over 2 million visitors recorded in the first four months of 2025 alone.

