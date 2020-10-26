Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Barzani: we will not allow anyone to undermine our security

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-10-26T15:26:33+0000
Barzani: we will not allow anyone to undermine our security

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, stressed on Monday, his opposition to the acts that harm the security and peace of the region. 

Barzani tweeted, "I commend our services for disrupting networks of individuals intending to instigate violent activities in Kurdistan. Our security and peace will remain a top priority and we will not allow anyone to undermine this".

The Kurdistan Region Security Council announced in a statement today, Monday, that the Asayish forces managed to thwart several attacks in the region and arrest many suspects.


related

Barzani: Kurdistan to become a trade center

Date: 2020-10-08 16:11:33
Barzani: Kurdistan to become a trade center

Kurdistan is ready for more US investments, Barzani says

Date: 2020-10-09 16:05:19
Kurdistan is ready for more US investments, Barzani says

Barzani calls on the international community to cooperate in compensating victims of terrorism

Date: 2020-10-25 11:26:52
Barzani calls on the international community to cooperate in compensating victims of terrorism

Parliament grants confidence to the Prime Minister of Kurdistan Region, Masror Barzani

Date: 2019-07-10 11:40:28
Parliament grants confidence to the Prime Minister of Kurdistan Region, Masror Barzani

Council of Ministers of Kurdistan Region meets to discuss several files

Date: 2019-07-30 12:36:17
Council of Ministers of Kurdistan Region meets to discuss several files

Barzani discusses the political situation with Plasschaert

Date: 2020-09-15 11:26:01
Barzani discusses the political situation with Plasschaert

Barzani condemns the Shilan’s crime

Date: 2020-09-16 18:05:28
Barzani condemns the Shilan’s crime

The Iraqi National Security Adviser in Kurdistan to discuss the latest developments

Date: 2020-09-27 10:28:59
The Iraqi National Security Adviser in Kurdistan to discuss the latest developments