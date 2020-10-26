Barzani: we will not allow anyone to undermine our security

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, stressed on Monday, his opposition to the acts that harm the security and peace of the region.

Barzani tweeted, "I commend our services for disrupting networks of individuals intending to instigate violent activities in Kurdistan. Our security and peace will remain a top priority and we will not allow anyone to undermine this".

The Kurdistan Region Security Council announced in a statement today, Monday, that the Asayish forces managed to thwart several attacks in the region and arrest many suspects.



