Barzani: we need the International Community's support to face terrorism

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, stressed the need for the region and Iraq to receive the US, the United Kingdom, and the international community's support to confront terrorism.

This came in his speech during his participation in an online conference on the 30th anniversary of Resolution No. 688 regarding establishing a No-Fly Zone as a safe haven in the region.

Barzani described the establishment of the Iraqi no-fly zones in the region as, "the best decision made by the international community in the past century.

"We need continued international support. Without which we will not be able to help the displaced return to their homes", he added.

Barzani emphasized the Peshmerga forces' role in the war against ISIS, as they "broke the ISIS myth".

In another context, Barzani pointed out that the Sinjar agreement concluded between Baghdad and Erbil has not been implemented yet.