Barzani remembers deep wounds of Balisan, Sheikh Wasnan bombing

Shafaq News / Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani remembered the chemical bombing that was carried out by the former regime on Balisan and Sheikh Wasnan.

Barzani said in a tweet, "The crimes of the chemical bombing on Balisan, Sheikh Wasnan, and Khoshnawati Valley, and all the crimes committed against the Kurdish people, are deep wounds in the bodies of our people and will never be forgotten."

It has been 36 years since the Ba'ath regime bombed Balisan Valley and the villages of Sheikh Wasnan (Khoshnawati Valley) with internationally prohibited chemical weapons, resulting in the deaths of 263 people and injuring over 620 others.

The bombing of the former regime's aircraft on Balisan and Sheikh Wasan with mustard gas and cyanide gas was the first of its kind, and gas bombing was repeated in the city of Halabja and other cities and regions in the Kurdistan region.