Barzani launches initiative to resolve disputes among Kurdish parties

Shafaq News / Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani expressed hope on Friday that Kurdish parties can overcome internal disputes and work towards resolving them through an initiative he launched for dialogue in the coming days.

He made these remarks during a speech at the second day of the opening ceremony of the Barzan National Memorial, attended by Kurdistan Regional President Nechirvan Barzani and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

The Kurdish leader described the political atmosphere between Erbil and Baghdad as "positive" and said, "We will continue to work to resolve disputes and outstanding issues between the two sides." Concerning the initiative he launched yesterday for a meeting between Kurdish parties, Barzani stated, "Our initiative is serious, and we want to unite the Kurdish front and end the current tension."

He added, "I hope the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the other parties and the Kurdistan Parliament can resolve the existing political disputes and problems among them." On Thursday, Masoud Barzani called on political forces and parties in the Kurdistan region to sit at the dialogue table in the coming days to overcome their differences.