Barzani inaugurates 2nd International Education and Learning Exhibition in Erbil

Shafaq News / The second edition of the International Education and Learning Exhibition kicked off in the city of Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Tuesday.

Shafaq News agency’s correspondent reported that Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani attended the exhibition's opening, along with the Minister of Interior of the region, Rebar Ahmad, and the Minister of Education, Alan Hamah Said.

Our correspondent further stated that the exhibition hosts the participation of 120 educational institutions, as well as universities from 11 countries around the world.

The exhibition's events are scheduled to continue until the 28th of the current month.