Barzani hails Baghdad’s Arab Summit: Iraq’s regional revival

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani praised the upcoming Arab League summit in Baghdad, calling it a historic turning point that signals “Iraq’s resurgence as a key player in the Middle East.”

In a statement, Barzani described the summit as a pivotal moment for Iraq and the region, commending the efforts behind organizing the high-profile gathering.

He voiced strong backing for Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s push to "deepen Arab cooperation, foster mutual interests, and steer the region toward calm and integration from the heart of Baghdad."

Scheduled for Saturday, May 17, 2025, the summit underscores Iraq’s renewed diplomatic outreach amid escalating political, security, and economic challenges across the region.