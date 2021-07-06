Barzani foundation to provide Erbil with one million litter of water daily

Shafaq News/ The Barzani Charitable Foundation organized today a campaign to deliver water to areas in Erbil that have been recently suffering from water shortage.

Erbil depends on 35% of the waters of springs and running rivers, and 65% on groundwater.

Moussa Ahmed, head of the Foundation, said in a press conference, "Every day, we will deliver one million liters of water to citizens, 1,000 liters per family, and the campaign will continue for a month."

"We have made preparations to extend it for three months until the crisis ends and the problems of the water network are addressed," he added.