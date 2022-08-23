Report

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-08-23T08:29:36+0000
Barzani foundation fills the gap left by organizations in the Region

Shafaq News / The Barzani Charitable Foundation announced on Tuesday launching a long-term project to provide services for displaced families in the Kurdistan Region.

The responsible for the displacement camps file, Nizar Salih, said in a press conference that the project was launched in cooperation with the Kurdistan Regional Government, after the international organization stopped providing services for the displaced people living in camps.

The services will include providing potable water, as well as vehicles for waste collection.

