Barzani Foundation launches blood donation campaign

Shafaq News / The Barzani Charity Foundation initiated on Monday a blood donation campaign in the Kurdistan Region.
According to Shafaq News Agency's correspondent, the campaign was held in conjunction with World Environment Day as part of the foundation's ongoing activities.
Rizgar Ubaid, the director of the foundation's administration, stated to Shafaq News Agency, "The foundation organizes this campaign annually to assist individuals in need of blood, in addition to its other humanitarian endeavors."
The foundation has equipped medical teams to examine and collect blood from donors at its main headquarters in Erbil.