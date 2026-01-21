Iraqi Kurdistan mobilizes support for Kurds in northeastern Syria

Shafaq News– Erbil

Authorities and civil institutions across the Kurdistan Region of Iraq have stepped up humanitarian and public support efforts for Kurds in northeastern Syria, as displacement and deteriorating living conditions deepen amid ongoing military confrontations.

The latest moves involved provincial administrations, charitable organizations, business communities, and grassroots initiatives, with Erbil and Duhok emerging as key hubs for fundraising, aid delivery, and public advocacy.

In Erbil, the provincial administration launched the largest humanitarian campaign to date aimed at assisting displaced and conflict-affected Kurds in northeastern Syria. Omed Khoshnaw, the governor of Erbil, said the initiative seeks to provide urgent relief to families forced from their homes and facing harsh winter conditions.

As part of the campaign, authorities announced the installation of a large donation tent near Shanidar Park, starting Thursday, to receive in-kind and financial contributions. Residents, companies, and charitable groups were urged to donate heaters, blankets, food supplies, children’s clothing, and cash assistance to support emergency relief operations.

The Barzani Charity Foundation also dispatched a major humanitarian convoy into northeastern Syria. Speaking at the Faysh Khabur border crossing near Zakho, foundation official Mousa Ahmed said the convoy included 67 large trucks loaded with food, medicines, medical equipment, and winter supplies, adding that the foundation will operate from a main office in Qamishli, supported by more than 10 mobile teams tasked with distributing aid across cities and rural areas to ensure access for vulnerable families.

In Duhok, Governor Ali Tatar said multiple bank accounts inside and outside the Kurdistan Region were opened to receive financial donations, while designating collection centers for in-kind assistance, stipulating that donated items must be new. He also called on local youth to volunteer in collecting, sorting, and loading aid shipments.

Meanwhile, public mobilization has intensified across the Region where hundreds of residents, activists, and Syrian Kurds recently held demonstrations in Al-Sulaymaniyah and Erbil, including protests outside the United Nations mission and the US consulate, calling for international intervention to halt military operations in northern Syria and to facilitate humanitarian access.

Officials and civil groups have stressed that keeping border crossings open for relief deliveries remains a humanitarian priority, describing assistance to northeastern Syria as both a moral and humanitarian responsibility amid worsening conditions on the ground.