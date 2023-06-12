Barzani Foundation sends 30 children to Germany for medical treatment

Shafaq News / The Barzani Charity Foundation announced the medical evacuation of 30 children to Germany who are suffering from illnesses that cannot be treated in the Kurdistan Region.

Ibrahim Semeen, the Deputy Chairman of the foundation, stated during a press conference, "After sending medical reports to Germany for sick children, the foundation has decided to send 30 children to this country to receive treatment. Nine children have been sent in the first phase, and the foundation will bear the cost of sending the remaining children to Germany."

Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported that this campaign is being conducted in cooperation between the Barzani Charity Foundation and the organization "Peace Village."