Barzani discusses regional politics with Russian Ambassador

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Masoud Barzani, has asserted that the cultural and ideological diversity of the Kurdish people serves as a bulwark against the scourge of extremism and terrorism.

This statement was made during a meeting held at his residence in the Salahuddin resort with the Russian Ambassador to Iraq, Elbrus Kutrashev, and the Russian Consul in Erbil, Maxim Ruben, to exchange thoughts on the evolving political landscape both regionally and globally.

During the meeting, President Barzani lauded the efforts of the new Iraqi government to surmount the myriad obstacles and challenges facing the political process in Iraq. He emphasized that political disputes should not hinder the imperative need to conduct elections in the Kurdistan Region this year.

Furthermore, the issue of the perilous specters of extremism and terrorism was also brought to the fore. President Barzani elucidated that the multifarious cultural and ideological tapestry of the Kurdish people confounds attempts by violent extremist elements to take root in Kurdish society.

The meeting also delved into the existing relations between Russia and the Kurdistan Region as well as Iraq, showcasing a willingness to foster cordial and mutually beneficial partnerships.