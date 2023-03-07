Barzani discusses recent developments with SecDef

Shafaq News / Kurdish leader and chairman of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Masoud Barzani, on Tuesday, discussed with the United States Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, the recent political and security developments in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

Barzani received Austin in Erbil today, where they highlighted a series of issues including the Baghdad-Erbil relations, and the ongoing negotiations between the two sides to address the pending differences and achieve mutual interests.

Austin arrived in Erbil earlier today, and met the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani.