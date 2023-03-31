Barzani congratulates Iraqi and Kurdish Communist parties on founding anniversary

Shafaq News / Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani extended his congratulations to the Iraqi and Kurdish Communist Parties on the occasion of their founding anniversary.

In a statement published by the Barzani headquarters, he said, "On the occasion of the thirty-first anniversary of the founding of the Iraqi Communist Party and the Kurdish Communist Party, I extend my warmest congratulations to the Secretary-General and members of the central committee of both parties and wish them success."

"The Communist Party is a revolutionary, militant party with a long history of sacrifices and a footprint in the political, social, and cultural struggle of the Iraqi and Kurdish people, and is worthy of appreciation."

He also stated that "the Communists have always been believers in the legitimate rights of the Kurdish people and have been supporters and comrades of the Kurdish liberation movement in various stages."

Barzani concluded his statement by saying, "On the occasion of the founding anniversary of the Kurdish and Iraqi Communist Parties, I wish you continued struggle and success."