Barzani and UK ambassador discuss upcoming elections

Shafaq News / Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani confirmed the importance of conducting the upcoming Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) elections as scheduled, during a meeting with the British Ambassador to Iraq, Mike Braysen Richardson.

According to a statement issued by Barzani's office and received by Shafaq News Agency, the Kurdish leader welcomed the British Ambassador and his accompanying delegation in Salah al-Din, in the presence of Rosie Keif, the British Consul General in Erbil.

During the meeting, Barzani extended his congratulations to the British people on the occasion of the coronation of King Charles III.

Furthermore, the political situation in Iraq, as well as the relationships between the KRG and the federal government, were discussed. Both parties emphasized the need to develop and improve relations between the two sides.

In addition, the meeting addressed the internal affairs of the Kurdistan region, and both sides underscored the necessity of holding the elections on time.

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani had previously set the first of October as the date for the parliamentary elections in the region through a regional decree.