Barzani, al-Nahj Alliance stress consensus for Iraq’s political stability

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s political stability hinges on deeper consensus and genuine partnership among its competing forces, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and leader of the National Approach Alliance (al-Nahj al-Watani), Abdul Hussein al-Mousawi, stressed on Tuesday during talks in Baghdad.

Both sides emphasized that progress in Iraq’s political system depends on real cooperation and inclusive participation in national decision-making, warning that without effective partnership, efforts to address the country’s crises “would remain fragile.”

Al-Mousawi considered Barzani’s visit “an opportunity to strengthen dialogue at a critical moment,” as political forces continue to navigate divisions over key national issues.

Read more: The mediator in the room: President Barzani comes to Baghdad with more than Erbil's demands