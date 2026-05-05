Barzani, al-Nahj Alliance stress consensus for Iraq’s political stability
Shafaq News- Baghdad
Iraq’s political stability hinges on deeper consensus and genuine partnership among its competing forces, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and leader of the National Approach Alliance (al-Nahj al-Watani), Abdul Hussein al-Mousawi, stressed on Tuesday during talks in Baghdad.
Both sides emphasized that progress in Iraq’s political system depends on real cooperation and inclusive participation in national decision-making, warning that without effective partnership, efforts to address the country’s crises “would remain fragile.”
Al-Mousawi considered Barzani’s visit “an opportunity to strengthen dialogue at a critical moment,” as political forces continue to navigate divisions over key national issues.
Read more: The mediator in the room: President Barzani comes to Baghdad with more than Erbil's demands
سەرۆک نێچیرڤان بارزانی و سهرۆكى هاوپهيمانيى (نههج)ى نيشتمانى کۆبوونهوهhttps://t.co/250jkHKQPo pic.twitter.com/r6x9pXjZIS— Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) May 5, 2026