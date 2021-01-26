Barzani: This action does not reflect Soleimani’ morals

Shafaq News / President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani criticized, on Tuesday, the Iranian Fars News Agency for producing two films that undermine the historical relations between Iran and the Region.

Barzani said in a statement that the production of two films by Fars Agency about Erbil, Peshmerga and ISIS war, “distorts the facts and offends the Peshmerga forces and the presidency of Kurdistan as well as denies the steadfastness of our people.”

Barzani confirmed that "Iran's aid to the Region during war against ISIS strengthened the relations between the two sides," adding that "this action (making the films) hurt the ties and friendship."

He pointed out that "this work (the films) showed inaccuracies and does not reflect the morals of the martyr leader Qassem Soleimani."

"The Support of the Islamic Republic through weapons and equipment and a number of advisers led by Commander Qassem Soleimani especially at the beginning of ISIS attacks is always thankful and respectful by Kurdistan as was the assistance of the International Coalition, the United States and European countries against ISIS." He added,

Barzani said "it would have no beneficial to produce films further from the truth, it is an attempt to sabotage the relations between friendly people in the region," noting that "these two films hurt the feelings of the Kurdish people."