Barzani: "Med Steel" factory will produce 350 thousand tons of iron and steel annually

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, inaugurated today the "Med Steel" factory in Erbil.

Barzani said in a speech, "We in the Kurdistan Region continue to support the private sector, especially in such projects," adding, "undoubtedly, this project can produce 350 thousand tons of iron and steel annually, not only for the region, but for Iraq as a whole."

Barzani pointed out that the important projects that are being established in the region are something to be proud of, stressing that his government is keen on diversifying sources of income.

According to a government statement, the 100 million-dollar-worth project's production capacity reaches 350,000 tons of iron, and provides about 1,000 job opportunities.