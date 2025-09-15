Baghdad Book Fair revives tragedy of Feyli Kurds

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The memory of Feyli Kurds returned to the forefront at the Baghdad International Book Fair, where Iraq’s Martyrs Foundation opened a special pavilion to honor their sacrifices and document the crimes committed against them.

More than 22,000 Feyli Kurds disappeared during Saddam Hussein’s rule, with most of their remains never recovered, according to official figures. Families continue to struggle with property restitution and compensation decades after their loss.

The exhibition, part of the fair’s 26th edition, displayed publications and documentary works that recount the lives of the victims and the atrocities they endured. Panels and photographs documented systematic repression, mass killings, and the suffering that extended into later years during the rise of ISIS.

Yasser Najm, head of exhibitions and activities at the Foundation, told Shafaq News the pavilion aimed to preserve the martyrs’ names for future generations, serving both as a record of dictatorship and as a message of remembrance to reinforce the values of sacrifice and loyalty.