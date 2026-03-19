Macron urges Iraq to curb armed groups and protect diplomatic missions

Shafaq News- Brussels

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday called on Iraqi authorities to curb armed groups and prevent attacks on diplomatic missions, which have repeatedly come under attack since the war between Iran, the United States, and Israel began on February 28.

In remarks on the sidelines of the European Union leaders' meeting in Brussels, Macron noted that recent contacts with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani reaffirm Paris’ support for Iraq’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The French president stressed, is requesting very clearly that Iraq address armed groups targeting French nationals and facilities, warning that such actions do not serve Iraq’s interests and contribute to destabilizing its security.

Last week, a two-drone strike targeted a joint base used by Kurdish Peshmerga forces and French troops in the Kurdish capital, wounding six French soldiers. No group claimed responsibility.