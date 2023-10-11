Bafel Talabani affirms commitment to preserve KRI's constitutional entity

Shafaq News / Bafel Talabani, the leader of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), has reiterated his party's active pursuit to protect the constitutional entity of the Kurdistan Region (KRI) within the federal framework of Iraq. He emphasized their primary focus on the governance structure of the Region.

These remarks were made during his participation in the "MERI" forum, which centered on the theme of "The Political System and Nation-Building in Iraq."

Talabani further expounded during the forum, stating, "We can introduce a budgetary provision, allowing al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate to directly receive salaries from Baghdad should any party fail in its obligations and betray al-Sulaymaniyah. However, this is not our objective; we are dedicated to preserving the entity of KRI."

He clarified, "My concerns extend beyond al-Sulaymaniyah alone and encompass other regions within Kurdistan."

"We aspire to institute a program similar to 'Dana Gas' for ensuring 24/7 access to electricity and gas in al-Sulaymaniyah and all regions and cities of KRI," he stressed, adding, "We have not yet achieved this, even in terms of ensuring a stable electricity supply."

Talabani concluded, "The last thing PUK wishes to witness is a dual administration system in KRI. Administration should remain unified, considering all parts of the Region as a single entity. By steering clear of partisanship, the government will achieve greater success."