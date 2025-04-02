Autism Association seeks KRG aid as cases skyrocket

Shafaq News/ On World Autism Awareness Day, the Autism Association in Al-Sulaymaniyah called on the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Wednesday to increase support for individuals with autism, particularly children, as cases continue to rise.

Speaking at a press conference, association spokesperson Hilala Mahmoud urged the KRG to resume disability benefits halted since 2014, citing economic hardships faced by families struggling to afford care. She also called on investors and businesses to provide affordable or free housing for families of autistic individuals, highlighting their difficulties in securing employment.

“The association has conducted over 100 medical screenings this year and praised Shorsh Hospital in Al-Sulaymaniyah for providing treatment to 61 patients. It aims to expand healthcare support and ensure free treatment for all individuals with autism,” she explained, pointing out the need for ongoing government and private sector collaboration to improve healthcare, education, and social inclusion for autistic individuals.

In turn, Kamal Jabar, head of the Kurdistan Autism Association, said there are currently 3,900 diagnosed autism cases in the Kurdistan Region, with the majority concentrated in Erbil province. Based on association statistics, Erbil has 1,350 cases, with 80% of those affected being boys. Al-Sulaymaniyah and Halabja follow with 950 cases, while Duhok has 900 and Zakho 350. Garmian has reported 350 cases, maintaining a similar gender ratio.